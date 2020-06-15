EXCLUSIVE: Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India under Rs 65,000

OPPO Find X2 series will launch in India on June 17. A couple of days before the official launch, Moneycontrol has exclusively received the pricing details of the Indian variants of the Find X2 series.

According to reliable industry sources, the Oppo Find X2 series will be launched in India between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. The company will launch a 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the vanilla Find X2. The smartphone has been priced significantly lower in India considering it comes with a price tag of €999 (approx. Rs 85,50o) internationally.

While we have also been tipped about the Find X2 Pro’s India pricing details from another source, we are keeping the tipped pricing under wraps as we are still uncertain about the accuracy of the information.

Oppo has confirmed that both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro will be unveiled in India on June 17. Both the 5G-ready smartphones, which were unveiled first in Europe, feature top-of-the-line specifications.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro specifications

The Find X2 series is one of the most anticipated flagship devices in India, courtesy of the specifications it packs. The USP of this device is its display. Oppo calls the display on the Find X2 series as the ‘Perfect Screen of 2020’.

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision AMOLED display with a 1440*3168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Oppo has opted for a punch-hole notch on the Find X2, which houses a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.4 quad-Bayer sensor.

Under the hood, both smartphones get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2, internationally, comes with up to 256GB storage, whereas the Find X2 Pro has up to 512GB storage options.

The significant differences between the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro lie in the camera and the battery department. In terms of camera, the Find X2 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor, a 12-MP f/2.2 6P ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro also packs three camera lenses on the back but has a different sensor setup. The primary lens uses a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.7 sensor, coupled with a 48-MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom.

There is a 4,200 mAh battery on the vanilla Find X2, whereas the Find X2 Pro has a slightly larger 4,260 mAh cell. Both the smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.