From Galaxy S10 Plus to Vivo iQoo: These flagship smartphones are the best of the best

Vivo iQoo | Vivo sub-brand iQoo recently launched its flagship handset, aimed at delivering a high-performance device for gaming audiences. The handset is capable of handling any game on maximum settings for hours on end with its Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. Vivo claims that its new vapour cooling system can reduce temperature up to 12 degrees Celsius without any effect on the handset's performance. The 44W Vivo Super Flash Charge technology can deliver up to 50 percent of battery life in just 15 minutes.