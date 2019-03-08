App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Galaxy S10 Plus to Vivo iQoo: These flagship smartphones are the best of the best

On the basis of performance and functionality, here are five handsets picked out for you that have already hit the ground running in 2019

Carlsen Martin
Sony Xperia1
Sony Xperia 1 | This is the first ever smartphone to be equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display. Xperia 1 is being touted as a phone that provides an immersive cinematic experience with a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 that will easily handle all-day use, despite a 3,330 mAh battery capacity. Sony's digital motion picture camera engineers worked with Xperia engineers on the triple rear camera setup on this handset.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is a top-of-the-line flagship device that runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset depending on the region. The advanced camera system on the S10 Plus uses advanced AI capability and a triple lens setup to enhance picture quality significantly. The S10 Plus has a DxOMark camera score of 109 points, making it one of the best camera systems on a handset.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition | This is an absolute beast of a smartphone. The handset's transparent rear panel design boasts of many improvements over its predecessor. The Mi 9 Explorer Edition is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC with 12GB of RAM. The 7-nm Snapdragon chip also improves power efficiency and offers significant improvements in performance. A 48-megapixel primary sensor heads the Mi 9's triple camera setup. The model grabs a DxOMark video score of 107 points, making it the third-best handset to record videos.
Vivo iQoo | Vivo sub-brand iQoo recently launched its flagship handset, aimed at delivering a high-performance device for gaming audiences. The handset is capable of handling any game on maximum settings for hours on end with its Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. Vivo claims that its new vapour cooling system can reduce temperature up to 12 degrees Celsius without any effect on the handset's performance. The 44W Vivo Super Flash Charge technology can deliver up to 50 percent of battery life in just 15 minutes.
