Best large screen TVs under Rs 50,000: LG, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and Acer have top options

The best large screen TV under Rs 50,000: The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features LG’s Web OS for more personalised Content recommendations while the ThinQ AI offers a seamless smart experience

Looking for a large screen TV under Rs 50,000? You will be spoilt for choice. Most TVs at this price range now come with smart features baked in. If you’re looking at a screen size of 50 or 55 inches, you can choose from a wide range of TVs that also include QLED TVs that boast of a quantum (Hence the Q) dot layer. QLED TVs are able to produce a wider range of colours. It’s what differentiates them from 4K TVs that refers to TVs with a 4K resolution – typically 3,840 horizontal pixels and 2,160 vertical pixels. Key thing to note is that all TVs that are pitched as QLED are 4K TVs but not all 4K TVs are QLED.

Also read | Best portable projectors 2023: Under Rs 1 lakh, see the big picture in image quality and battery life

Aside from colour output, other key factors to consider include sound output and the overall design aesthetic that suits your living spaces the best. Most TVs under Rs 50K have knocked the bezels off and are all screen. We round up some of the best options that you can buy under Rs 50,000:

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UQ8020PSB)

This UHD TV is powered by LG’s α5 Gen5 AI Processor. A unique upscaler allows you to watch non-4K content in 4K for more clarity and precision. This TV features LG’s Web OS for more personalised Content recommendations while the ThinQ AI offers a seamless smart experience with support for Apple Airplay, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers will appreciate the Game Dashboard and Game Optimiser.

Price: Rs 48,990

Also read | Best portable Bluetooth speakers under Rs 25,000: Sony, Sonos, JBL, Bose and others make the top list

OnePlus TV Y Series 55 Y1S Pro

The Y1S Pro takes it’s Y Series experience to the next level with a bigger and bolder screen. The new Y Series 55 Y1S Pro makes the same ‘connected’ pitch with a larger 55-inch 4K display and a host of features that work particularly well for OnePlus users. You get a 4K UHD Display with 1 billion colours. The 55 Y1S Pro delivers 10-bit colour depth and is enhanced with OnePlus’ advanced Gamma Engine for ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colours.

Price: Rs 39,999

Also read | Best 4K TV in India under Rs 1 lakh: Your big picture buying guide with reviews, prices and specs

Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55-inches)

It’s one of the most elegantly designed TVs at this price point with a bezel-less design. Colours are vibrant on this TV with PurColor that enables the TV to express a wide range of colours. You can switch to Film Mode for a more faithful reproduction of a movie’s colour tone and brightness. The Adaptive Sound feature fine-tunes content by optimising sound based on real time scene analysis. Samsung is also playing up an IoT sensor that detects changes in illuminance in 7 levels and adjusts the brightness to optimise your viewing environment.

Price: Rs 44,990

Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TV (KD-55X74K)

At its heart is Sony’s X1 4K processor that delivers a noise-free and detail boosted experience. It features a refined stand that looks good in your den. Google Assistant is deeply integrated so you can control the TV and other connected devices with your voice. The audio set up gets a boost with Dolby Audio Support while the 20W speakers deliver impressive low-end sound.

Price: Rs 40,990

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro (55-inch) Ultra HD

The Xiaomi Smart TV X gives you an immersive full-screen experience thanks to a premium metal bezel-less design that stretches the screen: body ratio to 96.6 percent. The TV features refined design touches including a metallic body and finish and a carbon fibre rear finish. Visuals get a boost with Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine that improves colours, contrast, saturation and brightness across multiple colour gamuts and standards. The X Pro offers HD10 and LG support while the Adaptive Brightness feature automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light in your environment.

Price: Rs 47,999

Acer (55 inch) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV

Acer calls this Wallpaper Design, a minimal, sleek form. It’s just 37.9 mm thick and blends almost seamlessly into your living room. The TV comes with Quantum Local Dimming that allows you to enjoy great details in both the darkest and brightest scenes. The Dolby Vision features offers better contrast, more details and nuanced colours. The TV is propelled by a Powerful Quad core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Price: Rs 49,999 with cashback