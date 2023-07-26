Best portable Bluetooth speakers under Rs 25,000: Sony, Sonos, JBL, Bose and others make the top list

The Bose SoundLink Flex features a powder-coated steel grille and silicone exterior

Premium portable Bluetooth speakers present the perfect option for music aficionados who need to balance their quest for stellar acoustics with a portable form factor. Smart speakers have come to dominate the portable speaker space. But not all users are looking for voice enabled smarts. For quite a few users, it’s just top notch sound quality. This is where portable speakers come in. Speakers like the Sonos Roam or the Bose SoundLink Flex are proof that diminutive speakers can deliver outstanding audio quality.

Many of these speakers like JBL’s Extreme 3 offer a rugged, all-weather form factor with an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. And then there’s battery life, where this category has made huge strides. For instance, Sony’s XE300 delivers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The biggest plus for portable Bluetooth Speakers is portability and connectivity. You can slip these speakers into your backpack or travel bag for your next business trip or trek. Aside from Bluetooth, some of these speakers also offer Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

These are some of the best Bluetooth Speakers you can buy under Rs 25,000

Sonos Roam; Price: Rs 19,999

Sonos Roam: One of the best lightweight Bluetooth speakers out there, this one will fit in your man bag. The Roam weighs just above 400gm and is truly ultra-portable. It’s elegantly designed; it’s compact enough to fit into your shower cubicle – it’s IP67 certified. The audio set up includes two Class-H amplifiers, a mid-woofer that maximises low-end output and also delivers faithful playback of mid-range frequencies and a tweeter that creates crisp high frequencies. Pairing is a breeze with the Sonos companion App. You can stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Sonos Roam manages about 10 hours on a full charge; it can also be charged wirelessly with compatible Qi chargers.

Price: Rs 19,999

Marshall Acton II; Price: Rs 24,990

Marshall Acton II: This is a speaker that will look good in your living room with its iconic, timeless design. It’s the perfect blend of contemporary technology with a classic look. It may be one of the smallest speakers in the Marshall line-up but it punches way above its size. It’s packed with three dedicated Class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer. The Acton II provides a great wireless sound experience with a range of 30 feet. We dig the old school controls on the top panel that allow you to customise your sound.

Price: Rs 24,990

JBL Xtreme 3; Price: Rs 22,999

JBL Xtreme 3: This one’s geared for a house party with four drivers and two JBL Bass radiators. You get dynamic sound with a deep bass and plenty of detail. Need to move the party to the pool? No problem. True to its name, the Xtreme 3 is rugged with an IP67 certification that makes it waterproof and dustproof. This party-proof speakers is bundled with a carrying strap that features an in-built bottle opener. Don’t fret if the party lasts all night. With 15 hours of battery life, you’re more than covered.

Price: Rs 22,999

Bose SoundLink Flex; Price: Rs 15,900

Bose SoundLink Flex: Bose has added a limited edition colour – Carmine Red, that joins three other elegant shades in this line-up that also include a gorgeous Stone Blue. The Flex features a powder-coated steel grille and silicone exterior. It adds to the durability of this IP67-certified speaker that is resistant to corrosion and UV light. Sound quality is a given with Bose. The Flex comes with Bose’s proprietary Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology that minimises distortion while the dual-opposing passive radiators that turn vibration into the audio output from the compact speaker.

Price: Rs 15,900

Sony XE 300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker; Price: Rs 19,032

Sony XE 300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker: Sony’s powerful portable speaker seeks inspiration from audio systems used at professional concerts. It features a Line-Shape Diffuser that creates a line source and distributes the sound energy much more evenly, across a wide sound front, to better fill your venue with audio. The result – the sound spreads wider and further. Sony’s legendary bass gets a boost from dual passive radiators in the XE 300. The 24-hour battery life is a big win; the fast charging solution gives you 70 minutes of listening time with a 10-mintue charge.

Price: Rs 19,032

AIWA MI0X 150 Retro Plus X; Price: Rs 19,400

AIWA MI0X 150 Retro Plus X: If retro design is your thing, this portable speaker with a wood finish from AIWA ought to be on your radar. It scores with its elegant design; the speaker comes in two colour ways including a gorgeous brown. This 80W speaker offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth. The in-built strap makes it easy to cart around while the acoustics are terrific.

Price: Rs 19,400