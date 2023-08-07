Best portable projectors 2023: Under Rs 1 lakh, see the big picture in image quality and battery life

Best portable home projector under Rs 1 lakh: The Viewsonic M1 Pro weighs under 1 kg and offers approximately 90 minutes of battery life

A report by Global Newswire validates one of the most definitive gadget trends of the 2020s. Smart home projectors are set to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent and hit a revenue forecast of $1.9 billion by 2030. Not long ago, projectors were largely a boardroom thing. The pandemic was one of the key factors that changed that. Large screen entertainment was no longer restricted to theatres and bars. It started moving to your living room or den. First it was to replicate the big screen experience at a time when many public spaces were off limits and now these projectors are in the mix as home buyers consider large screen TVs vs. projectors.

We’ve seen multiple categories emerge within the home projector segment; the portable projector is a case in point. It’s almost like rolling up a large screen and tossing it in your backpack when you head on a holiday or need to make an impression at a client meeting. Battery life is improving, image quality is getting better too. Many of these portable projectors offer easy connectivity options to cast your content. You can acquire these portable projectors for a lakh or much lower.

We’ve rounded up some options across price bands under a lakh.

Viewsonic M1 Pro: It won an IF design award in 2023 for its unique form factor. The adaptable smart stand is the standout design element of this portable projector. The stand also doubles up as a lens cover – the projector comes on as soon as the lens is uncovered. With a 360-degree angle, you can even stare at your ceiling as you chill in bed. The M1 Pro weighs under 1 kg and offers approximately 90 minutes of battery life. It comes with multiple connectivity options (like Apple AirPlay) and ports. The M1 Pro is kitted with Harmon Kardon speakers.

Price: Rs 99,000

Best portable home projectors under Rs 1 lakh: The Samsung Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one

The Freestyle from Samsung: The Samsung Freestyle was one of the showstoppers at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas last year. It’s a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one. It’s lightweight (830 gm) and comes with a versatile cradle that allows rotation of up to 180 degrees. It’s truly portable; you can project high quality video anywhere – tables, walls or even the ceiling. The projector optimises screen size, auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. You can access your streaming apps, tune into your favourite music playlists and plug in voice assistants.

Price: Rs 61,900

Best portable home projectors under Rs 1 lakh: The futuristic, cube-style design of the XGIMI Halo+ makes it easy to pack into your travel bag

XGIMI Halo+: This portable projector packs a large 59.454Wh battery that delivers 2.5 hours of big screen entertainment and yet it’s incredibly compact. The futuristic, cube-style design makes it easy to pack into your travel bag. Its easy to set up thanks to the Auto focus and keystone correction feature. The display stretches all the way to 200 inches with a 1080 FHD resolution. Harman Kardon and Dolby Audio combine to deliver 10W of hi-fi sound for an immersive AV experience.

Price: Rs 79,999

Best portable home projectors under Rs 1 lakh: The rotating lens of the BenQ GV30 offers an incredible range of projection angles (ceiling included).

BenQ GV30: Want to bring your group together at the campsite with a Hollywood blockbuster? The 2-hour battery life on GV 30 might just do the trick. It might look more like a cheese wheel than a home projector, but this quirky design also adds to it’s flexibility. The rotating lens offers an incredible range of projection angles (ceiling included). You get a 720p (1280 x 720 resolution) projector with a 16:9 aspect ratio under Rs 50K. The integrated 2.1-chablle sound system with dual 4W midrange tweeters and accurate 8W woofer adds to its appeal.

Price: Rs 47,990

Best portable home projectors under Rs 1 lakh: The Wanbo T2 Max projector offers a Full HD 1080p resolution and 250 ANSI lumens brightness

Wanbo T2 Max: A good value for money option under Rs 20K, this lightweight, portable projector weighs under 2 kg. This projector offers a Full HD 1080p resolution and 250 ANSI lumens brightness. You can stretch the screen size to 120 inches with a 10-feet projection. Connectivity options include a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI video connector. It also comes with Android baked in and two 3W speakers.

Price: Rs 18,990

Best portable home projectors under Rs 1 lakh: The Optoma LV 130 weighs under 400 gm and t offers over 4 hours of battery life

Optoma LV 130: it’s been a while since this projector hit the scene. It makes our list for its incredible portability that makes it a handy work accessory. Just what you need to make a big impression at a pitch or client meeting. It weighs under 400 gm; yes, it can slip into your laptop bag and yet offers over 4 hours of battery life. You can project an 80-inch image anywhere. It also ticks the longevity box; Optoma pegs the lamp life at 30,000 hours.

Price: Rs 38,800