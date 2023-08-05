To flip or to fold: Things to consider before buying your next smartphone

Brands like Samsung and Moto are riding on the free-standing form of flip smartphones that allow you to capture cool selfies, hyper-lapse videos and night-mode pictures without a tripod.

On July 26, 2023, Samsung made another big pitch for foldable smartphones with the high-decibel global launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Seoul. The brand has pivoted to two big smartphone events as part of its annual calendar. A first-quarter launch for its premier non-foldable smartphone (the Galaxy S23 trio this year) and a third-quarter launch to showcase its two big foldable smartphones. It’s fair to say that foldable smartphones have been one of the most exciting trends we’ve witnessed in the smartphone space. Numbers continue to rise, even as overall smartphone numbers have begun to stagnate around the world.

Foldables on the upswing

The numbers tell the story. According to global analyst firm Canalys, global smartphone sales dipped 11 percent (year-on-year) in the second quarter of 2023. However, the numbers for foldable smartphones are firmly northbound. IDC predicts a staggering 27.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the foldable segment, predicting a rise from 14.2 million shipments in 2022 to 48.1 million shipments in 2027. The other key stat is the overall market share for foldable smartphones. By 2027, foldables are tipped to constitute 3.5 percent of the overall market share (compared to 1.2 percent) in 2022.

What’s driving the numbers

Most numbers suggest that Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, could see a wider adoption of foldables. Most Chinese brands from Xiaomi to Vivo and OPPO have jumped into the fray. OnePlus has already teased its new ‘OnePlus Open’ that is likely to debut in end August. We’ve also seen Moto and OPPO aggressively market their foldables in India. But it’s Samsung that has raced ahead in the global smartphone segment. According to Canalys, Samsung cornered 80 percent of global sales. Most industry observers agree that it’s the quest for new user experiences that is leading consumer adoption of foldables. While we’ve seen bigger displays, better cameras and improved battery life, the conventional smartphone experience has become quite predictable. This is one reason why the lure of dual screens seems to be winning over consumers who like to live on the cutting edge. This brings us to the obvious question. Are you considering ‘flipping’ to a foldable and what form factor should you choose.

Is 2023 the year of the Flip?

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains the brand’s premier foldable and most expensive smartphone, this year the Z Flip 5 seems to have hogged more of the attention. The 2023 Flip is a bigger upgrade than the Fold. The big change is the cover display that expanded from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches. Moto’s new Razr 40 Ultra and OPPO’s Find N2 Flip also boast of cover displays that are above 3-inches. This means you don’t need to keep flipping the phone open for notifications.

Aside from the obvious price difference, flip devices are outselling the book-type foldable smartphones for their compact form factor and selfie camera. Brands like Samsung and Moto are riding on the free-standing form of flip smartphones that allow you to capture cool selfies, hyper-lapse videos and night-mode pictures without a tripod. This might well be the clincher for Gen Z audiences who want to break away from conventional smartphone experiences.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is about 5 percent heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What’s the right foldable for you?

As always, it comes down to your use-case scenarios; as I’ve discovered, it’s not an easy choice. I’m torn between the convenience of a clamshell-style flip device that fits in your palm versus the sheer joy of flipping through a book or gaming on a mini tablet-style display on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This year Samsung has ‘closed the gap’ with an improved hinge design and further reduced the heft of the Fold 5. To put the form factor in perspective, it’s just about 5 percent heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Can devices like the Google Pixel Fold (that hasn’t been launched in India) or Z Fold 5 replace a full-screen tab as a productivity device? The short answer is no. I’ve tried using the Z Fold as my only work device for a couple of days. While it was comfortable to type short emails with one-half of my smartphone display doubling up as a touch keypad, it’s tough to type a long document at the same pace as a large tablet. Samsung’s DeX solution was handy when I connected the phone to a large display via HDMI but I eventually used a Bluetooth Keyboard to work at my usual laptop pace.

The Z Fold 5 wins on the same counts as a small tab (like the iPad mini). It’s perfect for eBooks, or even scrolling through documents / email attachments and great for dashing off replies or short emails. The Z Fold 5 has a better rear camera system than the Z Flip 5 and also has the edge on the battery life front. But if you’re not looking at a productivity-first device, then I’d recommend the Flip. It’s certainly more pocketable – think skinny jeans and clutch purses, and is definitely for you if you’re likely to shoot more selfies (those selfie previews are very handy) than images on your rear cam.

So, will you flip or fold?