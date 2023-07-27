Samsung India opens pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Both phones will also have no-cost EMI offers for up to nine months.(Image: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung has revealed the Indian pricing for their flagship foldable smartphones, and if you were someone, who bought the previous generation devices, then it's pretty much in line with what you expect from premium smartphones these days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be sold in two variants in India, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model starting at Rs 99,999. If you want more internal storage, the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,09,999.

The phone will come in four colours to choose from - Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender. If you buy the phone from Samsung's online store then you will get to choose from three more colours - Gray, Green and Blue.

Pre-booking also comes with benefits that are worth up to Rs 20,000. This includes Rs 12,000 if you are upgrading from the previous generation, along with Rs 8,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pricing

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have three variants to choose from, starting with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model which costs Rs 1,54,999. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will burn a Rs 1,64,999-sized hole in your pocket, while the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant will set you back by Rs 1,84,999.

Like the Flip 5, there are pre-booking offers worth Rs 23,000 for the Fold 5. This includes a Rs 5,000 bonus if upgrading from the previous generation and up to Rs 8,000 bank cashback. If you upgrade to a higher storage variant you get a bonus of Rs 10,000.

Both phones will also have no-cost EMI offers for up to nine months.

Besides that, if you pre-book the phones during Samsung's Live event on July 27, you get a silicone case worth Rs 4,199 for free for purchasing a Flip 5. If you buy a Fold 5, you will get a standing case with a strap worth Rs 6,299. You can check out more live offers on Samsung's official store.