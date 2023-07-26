Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched

The main display is now 7.6-inches and is also a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, which is an aspect ratio of 21:6:18, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its next generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea.

Both foldable smartphones feature some nice upgrades over the previous generation with the Flip now sporting a new hinge that allows the phone to fold flat when closed. Apart from that, the smartphones now use Qualcomm's latest silicon and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the "thinnest, lightest Fold yet" according to the company. There have been a number of improvements over the previous generation.

Starting with the displays, the Z Fold 5 now has a bigger, 6.2-inch cover screen. It's a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2316 x 904 for an aspect ratio of 23:1:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The main display is now 7.6-inches and is also a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, which is an aspect ratio of 21:6:18, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone now runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The Fold 5 has a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 30 mins.

The phone has an IPX8 rating and will ship with Android 13 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 layered on top. As for the cameras, The Z Fold 5 has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera on the cover screen, and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the main screen.

At the back is a triple-camera module with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799. The company has said it will announce the Indian pricing later.