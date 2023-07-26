Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched

The first noticeable change is the larger cover screen, which is now a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display, giving you more screen space to view notifications and control phone functions. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its next-generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The first noticeable change is the larger cover screen, which is now a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display, giving you more screen space to view notifications and control phone functions.

The main screen is now a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a ratio of 22:9.

Like the Fold 5, the Flip 5 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a 3,700mAh dual battery with support for 25W wired fast charging that should charge the phone to 50 percent in 30 mins.

The phone has an IPX8 rating and ships with Android 13 out of the box, with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface layered on top.

At the back is a dual-camera module with a primary 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The price of the Galaxy Flip 5 starts at $999 in the US. The company says the Indian pricing will be announced soon.