Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 | Galaxy Watch 6 launched, specifications, details here

(Image: Samsung)

Along with its next generation foldable smartphones, Samsung on July 26 launched the Galaxy Watch 6, the latest smartwatch from the company with a focus on sleep tracking, in its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specifications

The new smartwatch comes in two flavors - Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic - both variants come in two sizes each, 44mm and 40mm for the Watch 6, 47mm and 43mm for the Watch 6 Classic.

All variants feature an always-on AMOLED display and run on Samsung's in-house Exynos W930 dual-core chipset. The smartwatch has 2GB of RAM paired with 16GB of storage.

The displays can last up to 40 hours with always-on mode off, and up to 30 hours with the mode on. The smaller size models come with a 300mAh battery while the larger variants have a 425mAh battery.

The Watch 6 uses Google and Samsung's Wear OS 4 operating system overlayed with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch interface.

The smartwatch comes with a suite of sensors including BioActive sensor which includes an optical heart rate monitor, electric heart signal tracker and can measure Bioelectrical Impedance. There is also a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor and light sensor.

With a full suite of sensors, Samsung is leaning heavily into sleep analysis for Watch 6. Sleep score factors rate the quality of your sleep, Sleep messages will provide users information about their sleep health each morning, and Sleep consistency will tell you how consistent your sleep and wake times are. Sleep coaching will give you advice tailored to your behavior.

The pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $329.99. Samsung will announce the Indian pricing later.