1/10 Samsung has unveiled a number of new gadgets from its 5th generation of foldables category, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 (as pictured above), which delivers stylish and unique foldable experience for a pocket-sized device. (Image: Samsung Electronics)

2/10 Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series. (Image: Samsung Electronics)

3/10 Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations (Image: Samsung Electronics)

4/10 S Pen Fold Edition introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. (Image: Samsung Electronics)

5/10 The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles (Image: Samsung Electronics)

6/10 Galaxy Watch6 series provides insights that can lead to positive changes around the clock, offering personalised and actionable tips, advice and encouragement. (Image: Samsung Electronics)

7/10 The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life (Image: Samsung Electronics)

8/10 Galaxy Tab S9 smart book cover that stands all on its own, adjust the device to either portrait or landscape orientation for hands-free viewing. (Image: Samsung Electronics)

9/10 Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with colors including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender34, as well as a range of accessories, including a clear gadget case, flap eco-leather case, llipsuit case and easy-to-carry silicone case with ring to create a more personalised look (Image: Samsung Electronics)