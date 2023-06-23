Best 4K TV in India under Rs 1 lakh: Your big picture buying guide with reviews, prices and specs

Large screen TV buying guide: The "K" in 4K stands for Kilo (1000), meaning a TV that has achieved a horizonal resolution of about 4,000 pixels

In the market for a large screen TV? You’re likely to be overwhelmed with a plethora of options. If your budget for your new TV is between Rs 50,000 and Rs1,00,000, there are heaps of Smart TVs to choose from. You can get confused between terms like 4K, QLED and UHD that dominate TVs at this price point

4K TVs defined: in simple terms, this is a TV with a 4K resolution – typically 3,840 horizontal pixels and 2,160 vertical pixels. According to Samsung, the resolution of a TV refers to how densely pixels or tiny dots are put together on a display. The "K" in 4K stands for Kilo (1000), meaning a TV that has achieved a horizonal resolution of about 4,000 pixels. We also know that higher the pixel count, higher the resolution. UHD is used interchangeably with 4K when it comes to screens and TVs. However, in the digital cinema market, 4K usually refers to 4096 x 2160 pixels, 256 pixels wider than UHD.

QLED vs 4K: All TVs that are advertised as QLED are 4K TVs but not all 4K TVs are QLED. Both LED and QLED TVs are similar in their use of LCD panels with LED backlights. There’s one significant difference though. QLED TVs boast of a quantum (hence the Q) dot layer that allows them to produce a wider range of colours. Quantum dots are manufactured nanocrystals that consist of ultra-fine semiconductor materials.

We’ve rounded up the best 4K TVs between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000:

OnePlus Q2 Pro 65 | Price: Rs 99,999

This one looks every inch premium with a bezel-less design and an elegantly designed ‘Horizon Soundbar’ that sets this 65-inch TV apart. The 70W audio set up is designed in partnership with Danish audio major Dynaudio - you get 40W of sound from the soundbar and 30W from the subwoofers. The display specs are equally impressive - the 4K QLED display (3840 x 2160 pixels) features a 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that offers a fluid gaming experience. Colours are terrific with support for high-dynamic imaging technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

Samsung (55 inches) The Frame Smart QLED TV (QA55LS03BAKLXL) | Price: Rs 86,990

It is one of the best looking TVs at this price range; a beautiful blend of form and function. The Frame is designed to seamlessly blend in to your living room. It opts for sub-woofers and actuators that merge with the screen and in a clever touch, the kickstand doubles up as a sub-woofer. Samsung calls this a ‘No Gap Wall Mount’ (that is bundled with the TV), your TV blends into the wall like a piece of art with zero gap. All your controls converge into a single remote – Samsung’s intuitively designed OneRemote eliminates the need to toggle between multiple remotes.

Blaupunkt (65 inches) Google QLED TV (65QD7030) | Price: Rs 54,999

You don’t have to break the bank for this QLED TV. It’s also available in 50 and 55 inch options. One of the standout design elements is a metallic strip at the bottom end of the TV that creates a nice contrast to the all-black, bezel-less frame of the TV. It scores on the audio front with a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55 | Price: Rs 59,999

We like the bezel-less metallic design that might remind you of an immersive canvas. Mi’s new Android-enabled, 55-inch QLED TV (it’s also available in a 75-inch option) comes with an edge-to-edge 4K HDR display (3840 x 2160 pixels). The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its ultra-smooth appeal.. The audio set up includes a 6 speakers (4 full range drivers and 2 tweeter) that deliver 30W of output.

Sony Bravia X82L (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (KD-55X82L) | Price: Rs 87,390

Sony’s new 55-inch 4K TV is powered by the company’s 4K HDR Processor X1 that delivers vibrant, real-world colours. The 20W audio output includes 2 subwoofers and delivers a punchy bass. The TV also scores with its multiple connectivity options that include 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Google Assistant is seamlessly integrated and allows you to control your TV and other smart devices with your voice.

LG NanoCell TV Nano80 (65 inch) 4K Smart TV | Price: Rs 84,989

One of the cool features of LG’s 65-inch Smart TV is ThinQ AI that comes with a convenient voice-activated interface that’s personalised for each user. LG’s NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths for better pictures, while a 4K AI processor analyses the original content and optimises it for improved quality. Gamers will appreciate the Auto Low Latency Mode.