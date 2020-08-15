172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|fortnite-is-still-available-on-samsungs-galaxy-store-heres-how-to-download-it-on-your-android-phone-5707631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortnite is still available on Samsung's Galaxy Store: Here's how to download it on your Android phone

Fortnite continues to remain on third-party app stores, the game has only been removed from the Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Moneycontrol News

Yesterday, both Google and Apple removed Fortnite from their respective app stores after Epic Games attempted to implement its own payment system in the Fortnite app. The move prompted a backlash from Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games, in the form of a lawsuit against the two tech giants.

However, Samsung’s Galaxy Store does not have such restrictions, so Fortnite is still available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Fortnite continues to remain on third-party app stores, the game has only been removed from the Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Android users who want to play Fortnite can still download the game by sideloading the 8.2GB APK from the official website. However, in-app purchases are still not available for now. Sideloading apps can be risky, but since Fortnite is available directly from Epic’s website, it should be relatively safe.

Close
How to sideload the Epic Games App on your Android device

  • Go to Fortnite.com/android on your Android phone.

  • Download the EpicGamesStore.APK file.

  • Once the APK has been downloaded, tap the download notification once it's ready. You will also be able to find it in your Downloads folder.

  • Confirm you want to download the app from unknown sources and follow any instructions if prompted.

  • Open the Epic Games app and tap the Fortnite banner and hit install.

Epic is currently refusing to use the payment method on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

related news

Also Read: Epic Games claims Google forced OnePlus to renege on a Fortnite launcher deal
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Apple #Apple vs Samsung opening statement Apple iPhone #Fortnite #gaming #Google #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.