Fortnite is still available on Samsung's Galaxy Store: Here's how to download it on your Android phone

Yesterday, both Google and Apple removed Fortnite from their respective app stores after Epic Games attempted to implement its own payment system in the Fortnite app. The move prompted a backlash from Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games, in the form of a lawsuit against the two tech giants.

However, Samsung’s Galaxy Store does not have such restrictions, so Fortnite is still available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Fortnite continues to remain on third-party app stores, the game has only been removed from the Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Android users who want to play Fortnite can still download the game by sideloading the 8.2GB APK from the official website. However, in-app purchases are still not available for now. Sideloading apps can be risky, but since Fortnite is available directly from Epic’s website, it should be relatively safe.



Go to Fortnite.com/android on your Android phone.



Download the EpicGamesStore.APK file.



Once the APK has been downloaded, tap the download notification once it's ready. You will also be able to find it in your Downloads folder.



Confirm you want to download the app from unknown sources and follow any instructions if prompted.



Open the Epic Games app and tap the Fortnite banner and hit install.



Epic is currently refusing to use the payment method on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.