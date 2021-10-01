Fairphone 4 Launched with Snapdragon 750G, 48 MP Dual Cameras, 5-year Warranty: Here's why it's important

Dutch-based Fairphone has launched its first 5G phone. The Fairphone 5 arrives with 48 MP dual cameras, a Snapdragon chipset, and a sizeable battery with fast-charging. However, the device also features a 9.2 out of 10 repairability score on the French Repairability Index and a 5-year warranty.

Why is the Fairphone Important?

It is worth noting that the Fairphone is produced in an ethical manner with recycled material and fairtrade gold. The Fairphone 4 also uses ethically sourced cobalt and lithium. The phone was also manufactured in “improved working conditions”. You can also purchase parts separately for the device and easily repair or replace broken parts.

The Fairphone is the only one of its kind to guarantee the highest standards of ethics in the smartphone industry. One of the reason a guarantee of ethically sourced cobalt is so important is because most cobalt is sourced under harsh and inhumane conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

An investigative report by the Washington Post found regular instances of human right abuses and the involvement of child labour in the sourcing of cobalt from the Congo. Cobalt sourced from the Congo eventually trickles down into products from some of the world’s biggest tech companies, automakers, defense contractors, etc. Keeping all of this in mind, let’s move on to the details of the Fairphone 4.

Fairphone 4 Price

The Fairphone 4 is priced at EUR 579 (Roughly Rs 49,800) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 55,845). Shipments of the device will commence on October 25 through the company’s official website.

The base Fairphone 4 variant will be available in a single Grey colour option while the top-end model will be offered in Green, Grey, and Speckled Green colours. Considering the Fairphone 4 has replaceable parts, a new battery will cost €29.95, while the dual rear cameras and selfie camera will set you back €79.95 and €29.95, respectively.

Fairphone 4 Specifications

The Fairphone 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB. The handset sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with Pixelworks technology. It features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 410ppi pixel density.

For optics, the Fairphone 4 gets a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS and a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with a 120-degree FoV. On the front, the handset houses a 25 Sony IMX576 sensor for selfies.

The Fairphone 4 packs a 3,905 mAh and supports up to 30W charging speeds. However, the device comes without charger and cable to save on e-waste. It runs on a clean build of Android 11 out of the box and will get two major Android and software updates till the end of 2025.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, display port support, and more. The features a MIL810G standard and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Fairphone 4 also has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.