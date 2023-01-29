English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years: research firm

    The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2022.

    Reuters
    January 29, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    (Image: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)

    (Image: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)

    China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.

    The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2022.

    That meant total 2022 sales volume was the lowest since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.

    Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand over the year, with a market share of 18.6%. Its total shipments fell 25.1% year-on-year, however.