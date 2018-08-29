AWS announces addition of Hindi language support for Amazon Polly

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Wednesday that it has launched its text-to-speech engine Polly in Hindi, in addition to English, its first bilingual voice.

Amazon Polly is a machine learning service that turns text into lifelike speech allowing users to create applications that talk and build new categories of speech-enabled products.

With an aim to enhance the experience for Indian customers, the addition of Hindi language support will help Amazon reach out to the 500 million Hindi speaking people worldwide.

Using advanced deep learning technologies to synthesize speech that sounds like a human voice, Amazon Polly provides dozens of languages and a wide selection of natural-sounding male and female voices.

“Today, there is a demand for content in Hindi and Indian English across all genres of voice applications –from training videos to e-Learning, corporate narrations, voice bots, and more. Amazon Polly makes it easy to switch between languages and voices, based on the customer’s requirements,” said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development at Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL).

Currently, Aditi and Raveena are the two Indian English voices available on Amazon Polly, along with a variety of other voices in multiple languages to synthesize speech from text.

“We introduced the bilingual support in response to requests from customers for high-quality speech synthesis in both Hindi and Indian English, especially in scenarios where the two languages are mixed together and spoken. Customers can now provide mixed input in a variety of dialects including Devanagari Hindi, Romanized Hindi, and English, as well as complete Hindi text input in Devanagari script,” added Manaktala.

Organizations are using the new bilingual Indian English/Hindi voice to enhance automated customer engagement applications, interactive voice responses (IVR), audio news, and targeted vernacular language services.

PolicyBazaar.com, one of India’s largest insurance marketplaces, is also using Amazon Polly’s bilingual support for their in-house interactive voice response (IVR) calling service and is looking to innovate further with the new release.

“Amazon Polly’s launch of Hindi language support is a real game changer for us,” said Ashish Gupta, CTO Policybazaar.com and CEO- DocPrime.com. “We are already using the Hindi capability for our IVR and automated outbound updates to customers, and we saw an increase in engagement with these messages. Soon, we will be releasing a Hindi voice-bot that will enhance our customers’ experience further by providing 24x7 service.”