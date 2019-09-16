Want to drive multiple cars without actually buying them? Here's what you can do

Mahinda and Mahindra recently launched its self-driving car rental service called “SYouV”, which is offering its range of SUVs for hire. With the declining sales figures of the auto industry, people have started to prefer leasing out cars instead of buying them outright and carmakers are giving them just that.

This way, a person can have the joy of driving their preferred vehicle to their heart’s content, without having to bear the liabilities of ownership. Following Mahindra’s footsteps, Honda India has also begun offering some of its models for lease after tying up with Orix India.

So, with manufacturers like these offering their cars on lease, what options do you have for renting a car? Have a look.

1. Mahindra SYouV

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra has launched its own subscription-based service for private vehicles. Beginning service in eight major Indian cities, the company aims to let more people experience Mahindra SUVs without having a load of purchasing the vehicle.

The company has tied up with Revv to launch its service in Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad in the beginning. However, the company plans to extend its reach soon. This plan allows the user to lease a vehicle on a subscription basis with plans starting at Rs 19,720 per month.

2. Honda India and ORIX

Tying up with Japan’s leading car leasing company Orix, Honda Cars India Ltd. has begun leasing its cars via the car leasing company’s website and app. These cars can be availed by self-employed professionals, businessmen, and salaried individuals.

The company is offering its CR-V, Civic and City models to choose from. The company aims to cater to both corporate as well as individual customers.

3. Hyundai subscription

One of the most well-faring brands in India, Korean automaker Hyundai too joined the bandwagon of leasing cars. The models on offer include the Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, Creta, Santro, Verna, and the Venue.

While most cars are offered with an option of a manual and automatic transmission, the Venue is offered only with an automatic gearbox. The car can be leased for upto 4 years, with a minimum lock-in period of 12 months. The cars can be subscribed on a monthly basis or a yearly contract.

4. Zoomcar

Zoomcar is one of India’s premier car-rental services which has been operating since February 2013. With its headquarters in Bangalore, Zoomcar provides services across 45 cities in India.