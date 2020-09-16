172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|volvo-car-india-partners-with-hdfc-bank-to-launch-volvo-car-financial-services-5847591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Car India partners with HDFC Bank to launch Volvo Car Financial Services

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch Volvo Car Financial Services to enable buyers get easy finance for its vehicles.

The service facilitates finance of up to 100 percent of ex-showroom price of the car and offers convenient repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions, the company said in a statement.

Other features of the financial service include loans for up to seven years and option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package and accessories.

"Volvo Car Financial Services allows a faster loan approval and a uniform processing fee, giving a hassle-free finance experience to buyers,” the company said.

Commenting on the service, Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said, "Volvo Car Financial Services is a faster, flexible and cost-optimised solution to finance a Volvo car. It is an extension of our people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning our cars.”

He further said, the partnership with HDFC Bank would certainly instil customer confidence in the Volvo car brand even more.

HDFC Bank Country Head, Retail Lending Arvind Kapil said through the partnership, the services will be available across Volvo Cars India dealerships across the country.

"Our endeavour is to provide not just convenience but an experience to customers availing of our range of products and services. To this end, this partnership is a win-win for all concerned as it offers customized and cost-effective offers to customers,” Kapil added.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Arvind Kapil #Auto #Business #Charles Frump #HDFC Bank #Technology #Volvo Car India

