Volkswagen Polo unveiled for international markets: First impressions

Faacelifted sixth-gen Volksweagen Polo launched internationally

Volkswagen has just launched the facelifted Polo for the international markets. And while this update brings with it a host of new features, there is still no word on it coming to India.

The sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo has been on sale internationally since 2017. The 2021 facelift doesn’t only give refreshed looks, but a range of new equipment as well as autonomous driving tech.

As for design first, the 2021 polo gets a refreshed front fascia with a new grille, new headlamps and DRLs and also a fancy looking LED strip that seamlessly connects the DRLs to the centre where the logo sits. The front bumpers are new as are the rear ones where the tailgate has also undergone treatment. The tail lamps, too, are new LED units.

Powering the new Polo, however, are the same engines as on the outgoing model. There is an 80 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 110 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol option. Transmission, too, continues to be optioned between a manual gearbox and a dual-clutch transmission unit.

Then there are changes on the inside, as well. Volkswagen’s latest 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes as standard while a larger 9.2-inch version can be opted for and the instrument cluster is an 8-inch digital screen.

Additionally, the Polo also gets some new tech called Travel Assist. The new system, first seen on the Passat, is capable of Autonomous Level 2 driving. It combines the features of adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist at speeds of up to 210 km/h.

The Volkswagen Polo sold in India is still the old fifth-generation car with updates to keep up with competition and stay up to date with emission norms. The company did say a new Polo would be coming to India, but that looks to be at least a few years away.