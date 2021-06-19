This week in Auto: Mercedes drives in S-Class, Hyundai launches Alcazar, incentives for electric two-wheelers and more

Electric Scooter. (PC-Shutterstock)

The week saw six new product launches, including two luxury cars and two expensive bikes, but the highlight has to be the big reduction in prices of electric two-wheelers following a hike in incentive provided by the government.

It was yet another busy week for the auto sector, here is what made the headlines:

JLR drives in new Velar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on June 16 said it launched an updated version of Range Rover Velar with the price starting at Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim with 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The model now comes with various new features like air suspension, 3D surround camera and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter.

Mercedes in demand

More than 75 units of the fully imported Mercedes-Benz S-Class were sold even before its official launch on June 17.

The Pune-based luxury car maker has priced its flagship limousine at Rs 2.17 crore. India was allotted 150 units of the seventh generation S-Class.

Yamaha launches FZ-X

Yamaha has launched the FZ-X 150cc motorcycle in India at Rs 1,16,800. This is the third model from the Japanese brand in India on the FZ platform but a first in the leisure riding category, a segment controlled by Royal Enfield.

The more expensive version of the FZ-X, which comes with bluetooth connectivity and a mobile USB charger, is priced at Rs 1,19,800 (all prices ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets the same 150cc engine seen on the FZ and Fazer which produces peak power of 12hp.

BMW launches S 1000 R in India

German luxury automotive group BMW on June 15 launched the all-new BMW S 1000 R motorcycle model in India with the price starting at Rs 17.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-generation BMW S 1000 R is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships, the group said in a statement

Electric Two-wheeler makers cut prices

Two days after the government raised demand incentives, manufacturers of electric two-wheelers issued a revised price list of all models that qualify for the new subsidy.

The cut in prices of a maximum Rs 14,500 have made these battery-powered two-wheelers close the gap further with their petrol counterparts, and, in some cases even cheaper

Honda launches Gold Wing Tour

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on June 16 said it launched an updated version of its superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country.

The new version of the bike makes its way to the Indian market through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan.

Hyundai launches Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India on June 18 expanded its SUV range in the country with the launch of a new model–Alcazar– priced between Rs 16.3 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The country's second-largest passenger vehicle maker is looking to further consolidate its position in the fast-growing SUV segment with the introduction of Alcazar, which comes with six and seven-seat configurations.

Incentive hike for E2W to benefit only a few models

Of the nearly 1,44,000 electric two-wheelers sold during FY21 only 40,800 were high-speed variants and the rest were low-speed models, data shared by the Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturer shows. In other words, the high-speed versions accounted for less than one-third of the total sales.

The data is significant to understand the benefits rolled out by the government under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme earlier this week.

Slow-speed electric two-wheelers are those which do not need registration and license to ride because their top-speed is doesn’t exceed 25 km per hour (kmph). On the other hand, high-speed electric two-wheelers are those which have a minimum top-speed of 40kmph and need the vehicle to be registered. The rider needs a licence as well.

The hike in incentive for electric two-wheelers will favour only the high-speed models. Though the drop in prices of such high-speed models has made them cheaper than petrol-powered 125cc scooters and motorcycles, the number of models on offer is poor.