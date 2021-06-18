Yamaha launches FZ-X at Rs 116,800; unveils upgraded Fascino

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yamaha has launched the FZ-X 150cc motorcycle in India at Rs 116,800. This is the third model from the Japanese brand in India on the FZ platform but a first in the leisure riding category, a segment controlled by Royal Enfield.

The more expensive version of the FZ-X, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity and mobile USB charger, is priced at Rs 119,800 (all prices ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets the same 150cc engine seen on the FZ and Fazer which produces peak power of 12hp.

Answer back, parking record, battery level indicator, SMS alerts and incoming calls display on screen, mileage ranking with global Yamaha riders, malfunction notification through email, oil change timing alerts can also be had using the Bluetooth feature.

The Yamaha FZ-X will compete against the Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, Suzuki Gixxer SF and the Honda Unicorn.

Yamaha also showcased the upgraded Fascino 125 Fi. The scooter also now gets bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight with daytime running lights, LED taillights, a new hybrid engine with power assist.

The 125cc engine delivers a peak power of 8.2ps. Yamaha claims 16 percent more mileage and 30 percent more power on the new Fascino compared to the outgoing model.

The scooter also gets a front metal fender and a USB charger. Yamaha’s other scooter offering RAY-ZR will also get the hybrid feature.

Yamaha recorded a fall of 9 percent to 524,186 units during FY21 as compared to FY20. The company’s market share in the domestic two-wheeler space during FY21 stood at 3.46 percent which was largely unchanged from the 3.32 percent recorded in FY20, as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). About half of Yamaha’s FY21 domestic volumes came from motorcycles where it had a 2.85 percent market share.