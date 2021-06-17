More than half of new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, costing Rs 2.17 crore, sold even before launch

Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse, 2020, Outdoor, Fahraufnahme, Exterieur: Hightechsilber Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2020, outdoor, driving shot, exterior: hightech silver

More than 75 units of the fully imported Mercedes-Benz S-Class have been sold even before its official launch on June 17. The Pune-based luxury car maker has priced its flagship limousine at Rs 2.17 crore.

India was allotted 150 units of the seventh generation S-Class. Less than 10 days ago, Mercedes-Benz, which is also India’s biggest luxury car manufacturer, announced ‘stock out’ of all the 50-plus units of the Rs 2.43 crore Maybach GLS 600 4Matic even before its launch.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Witnessing a strong demand for our new and existing products, we expect to maintain a steady pace with our overall market strategy and are optimistic for an uptick in demand and gradual recovery in the coming months. We are expecting H1 2021 sales to be higher by 50 percent, compared to the same period last year.”

Two variants of latest model

More than 8,000 S-Class are running on Indian roads. The latest model of the S-Class, available in two variants -- S 400d 4Matic (diesel) and S 450 4Matic (petrol) -- are brought to India as completely built units (CBUs). Mercedes-Benz plans to assemble the car in India next year.

Both variants are powered by six cylinder, in-line 3.0 litre engines. The diesel variant generates a peak power of 330hp and the petrol variant 367hp. Both variants have a top speed of 250km per hour.

15 innovations in new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz claims to have made 15 innovations in the S-Class. They include a redesigned 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The car gets a new touch tablet in the rear centre console, in addition to two rear seat entertainment system.

Mercedes has further personalised the S-Class. Apart from the classic entry of a PIN, a new authentication method ensures a high level of security. Fingerprint and voice recognition are now combined. This allows instant access to individual profile settings.

Nappa leather interiors, with diamond cross stitch and new upholstery shades, coupled with front and rear massage seats with 10 different massage programs, and a new Burmester 4D surround sound system with 30 speakers and 8 resonators are offered on the saloon.

The S-Class also gets rear airbags for the two passengers on the outer rear seats. “Its design, with an innovative, tubular structure is unique. It deploys gently, and in severe frontal collisions, it can greatly reduce the load acting on the heads and necks of the outer rear passengers,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.