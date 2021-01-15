MARKET NEWS

Tata-Tesla partnership? Tata Motors Electric Mobility denies JV rumours

The rumour of a partnership between Tata Motors and Tesla was fanned further after a cryptic tweet by Tata Motors Electric Mobility

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
File image

File image

 
 
Tata Motors’ electric vehicle division Tata Motors Electric Mobility has denied rumours about a possible rumours about a partnership with Elon Musk's Tesla in India, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier, in a cryptic tweet referencing an old Hindi song, the twitter handle of Tata Motors Electric Mobility said: "Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein. Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi!" (There's talk of our love in the newspapers. Everyone knows and is informed!)

The tweet welcomed Tesla to India and cheered for the global EV maker's Indian advent. Tata Motors’ shares have surged after the tweet.

While the account says it is the official twitter handle for Tata Motors Electric Mobility, it is not a verified account.

The post raised eyebrows as rumours about a Tata-Tesla partnership have been doing the rounds for a while now. Sources earlier said there was no partnership yet. A company spokesperson told The Economic Times that there was “no truth to the reports."
TAGS: #Auto #Business #EV #India #Tata Motors #Tesla
first published: Jan 15, 2021 02:30 pm

