Tata Motors expands Dark Edition range to include Altroz, Nexon brands

The Altroz Dark range is priced from Rs 8.71 lakh, the Nexon trims begin from Rs 10.41 lakh, while the Nexon EV is tagged at Rs 15.99 lakh.

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has expanded its dark range with the launch of Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV dark editions in the country.

The Altroz Dark range is priced from Rs 8.71 lakh, the Nexon trims begin from Rs 10.41 lakh, while the Nexon EV is tagged at Rs 15.99 lakh.

The auto major has also introduced a revamped dark edition of Harrier with price starting at Rs 18.04 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The auto major had first introduced the Harrier Dark edition in August 2019, and since then has received great response for the version, prompting it to add other models in the range as well.

"The dark range is not only about the colour theme, it adds various elements to enhance sportiness and premiumness of the product. Almost 30-35 per cent of Harrier sales are now coming from the dark edition trims.

"So, we have now decided to add the concept in Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (Head Marketing) Vivek Srivatsa told PTI.

The auto major expects incremental sales to accrue from the dark range, he added.

The dark theme on the exteriors and interiors have created a unique identity for Harrier Dark. It includes distinctive dark finishes, special blackstone matrix dashboard and dark-coloured upholstery.

The Altroz Dark, the new top of the line variant comes in a new black exterior body colour with dark tint finish. It also features dark themed alloy wheels and premium dark chrome across the hood.

The interiors come with granite black theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and the leatherette upholstery.

The Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ with petrol powertrains.

The new Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol and diesel fuel options.

Similarly, the Nexon EV dark trim would be based on XZ+ variant, which would have rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests.

Harrier Dark edition will be available in three trims XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.

The company has introduced exclusive merchandise, consisting of premium leather jackets and T-shirts to add aesthetics and accentuate the styling part of the dark range.

The auto major has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering, to increase the convenience quotient in the range.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tata Motors has put in place a comprehensive business agility plan to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers for the well-being of its business and supporting ecosystem.
Tags: #Altroz #Auto #Business #Companies #Dark Edition #Nexon brands #Tata Motors
first published: Jul 7, 2021 01:49 pm

