MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Sold 1 lakh 'connected cars' in India, says Kia Motors

One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car, which is equipped with the company's UVO connect system, an advanced and dynamic solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone or smartwatch with the car and its infotainment system into a single unit, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

PTI
December 16, 2020 / 06:50 PM IST

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its 'connected cars' in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country.

One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car, which is equipped with the company's UVO connect system, an advanced and dynamic solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone or smartwatch with the car and its infotainment system into a single unit, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

"Kia vehicles equipped with UVO connect in-car technology contribute more than 55 per cent of the total sales of the brand in India. The top selling connected car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol which contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales," it added.

Commenting on the feat, Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said, "Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity."

For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility, he said adding, "Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience."

Close

Related stories

The UVO Connect in-car technology features several voice commands under nine categories which includes calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Kia Motors #Technology
first published: Dec 16, 2020 06:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.