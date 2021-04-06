Skoda Auto India begins production of Octavia from its Aurangabad plant

Skoda Octavia | The new Skoda Octavia, expected somewhere around mid-2021, is larger than the current-gen model on sale in India. The updates however aren’t limited to just the design. The interiors get a much-needed refresh with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, HUD and several other features. The engine, too, will be upgraded and at launch while we will see a 2-litre turbo-petrol, entry variants will be introduced later on.

Skoda Auto India on March 6 said that it has began the production of its popular sedan Octavia from its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

With the newest model of the Octavia, it will be the fourth update to the line-up. The firm added that they expect the car to be launched by month end in India.

"With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity, " LiveMint quoted Skoda Auto India's Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

"We are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience," he added.

First introduced in the year 2001, Skoda Octavia's updated version hit market in the year 2019. The firm said that the new model is based on the MQB platform from Volkswagen.

Among the changes include an increase in length by 19mm and width of 15mm, while from outside the design will be similar to the new Skoda Superb.

Also, the new Skoda Octavia is expected to be launched with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new model can even produce 190 hp of peak power. However, diesel model won't be available for Skoda Octavia.