English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of April 13 international debut

The Kodiaq is all ready for its first big facelift since its launch back in 2016 and there are some big changes coming to the big SUV.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

Skoda is gearing up to unveil the facelifted Kodiaq on April 13. And just ahead of its debut, the Czech automaker has teased us with a few images.

The Kodiaq is all ready for its first big facelift since its launch back in 2016 and there are some big changes coming to the big SUV.

What we can gather from the design sketches, however, are just a few details. A refreshed bumper and slimmer headlamp units will make up the front of the car as will a restyled grille and bonnet. At the rear, Skoda’s new crystalline design will underscore a slimmer set of tail lamps as well.

210330_skoda-kodiaq-sketch-headlight-2

We expect the new Kodiaq to be powered by the turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 2-litre four-cylinder TSI unit is capable of producing 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Transmission will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. To top it off, we are expecting the Kodiaq to also be offered in both front-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel-drive formats.

Close

Related stories

210330_skoda-kodiaq-sketch-rearlight-3

As for other updates, we expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, power adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging as well as the company’s own connected car tech.

While the international debut is set for April 13, the SUV is expected to make it to Indian shores by the third quarter of 2021 as confirmed by Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Skoda #Skoda Kodiaq #Technology
first published: Mar 30, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.