Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of April 13 international debut

Skoda is gearing up to unveil the facelifted Kodiaq on April 13. And just ahead of its debut, the Czech automaker has teased us with a few images.

The Kodiaq is all ready for its first big facelift since its launch back in 2016 and there are some big changes coming to the big SUV.

What we can gather from the design sketches, however, are just a few details. A refreshed bumper and slimmer headlamp units will make up the front of the car as will a restyled grille and bonnet. At the rear, Skoda’s new crystalline design will underscore a slimmer set of tail lamps as well.

We expect the new Kodiaq to be powered by the turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The 2-litre four-cylinder TSI unit is capable of producing 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Transmission will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. To top it off, we are expecting the Kodiaq to also be offered in both front-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel-drive formats.

As for other updates, we expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, power adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging as well as the company’s own connected car tech.

While the international debut is set for April 13, the SUV is expected to make it to Indian shores by the third quarter of 2021 as confirmed by Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis.