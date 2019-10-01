Renault Kwid facelift launched at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh

Renault has re-launched the Kwid with a facelift at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings have begun on the Renault website for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

The new Kwid gets styling changes as well as more equipment from its previous generation. Mechanically, however, the hatchback continues with the same engine options as its predecessor.

Aesthetically, the Kwid takes its design inspiration from Renault's City KZ-E electric car that was unveiled in China earlier. The overall design is more SUV-like with a big front fascia and large R14 multi-spoke wheels. The black plastic cladding adds to the SUV look along with the higher ground clearance of 184 mm. The top variant of the Kwid also gets faux skid plates, 14-inch alloy rims and roof rails.

The headlamp setup now matches that of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector with the DRL's at the top, while the main unit is placed lower in the foglamp housing. The radiator grille has been swapped out for one with horizontal slats. The rear gets a tail lamp unit with LED elements and a new rear bumper.

The inside has been refreshed, too, and the Kwid now gets a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has been taken from the Renault Triber. There is a new steering wheel too.

Mechanically, like we mentioned before, the engine options remain the same with a three-cylinder petrol that produces 54 hp and 1-litre petrol that produces 68 hp. The lower capacity engine gets only a 5-speed manual transmission while the bigger one receives a 5-speed AMT as an option. Both engines are BS-IV compliant but Renault should introduce the BS-VI upgrades soon.

Prices for the different trim levels are given below:

Renault Kwid Standard 0.8: Rs 2.83 lakh

Renault Kwid RxE 0.8: Rs 3.53 lakh

Renault Kwid RxL 0.8: Rs 3.83 lakh

Renault Kwid RxT 0.8: Rs 4.13 lakh

Renault Kwid RxT 1.0: Rs 4.33 lakh

Renault Kwid RxT AMT: Rs 4.63 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber: Rs 4.54 lakh

Renault Kwid Climber AMT: Rs 4.84 lakh