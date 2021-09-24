MARKET NEWS

Nissan launches virtual sales advisor for Magnite as part of online sales initiative

The platform provides a complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Automaker Nissan India on Friday said it has introduced a virtual sales advisor for prospective customers of its compact SUV Magnite, as part of its digital platform to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Virtual sales advisor, which has been launched by the company in partnership with Eccentric Engine, equips customers with real-time personalised product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online.

The platform provides a complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

"Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with virtual showroom and virtual test drive during the launch of the Magnite. Virtual sales advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The Magnite since launch has garnered around 60,000 bookings and 25 per cent of these bookings have been contributed by the company’s online platform.

Eccentric Engine Co-Founder and CEO Varun Shah noted that the company has come up with the 3D enabled livestream commerce experience for Nissan India.

"This is the first-of-its kind digital platform with embedded native experience by any automotive company globally and outlines new possibilities to drive automotive retail innovations," he added.

The platform also enables customers to invite friends and family to join these sessions in real-time to explore Nissan Magnite together from the convenience of their homes.
PTI
first published: Sep 24, 2021 12:48 pm

