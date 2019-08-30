App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce launched in India: A look at price, specs

While essentially, the Veloce is a sport tourer, MV Agusta says it is an "everyday F3".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MV Agusta has launched its sports tourer - Tourismo Veloce 800 - in India with a price tag of Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the costliest tourer.

Globally, the Tourismo Veloce has four variants – the standard, Lusso, Lusso SCS and RC SCS. MV Agusta said that only the standard variant will be available however, the Lusso can be made available on order while the Lusso SCS will be made available sometime next year.

While essentially, the Veloce is a sport tourer, MV Agusta says it is an "everyday F3". This means that its sporting capabilities far exceed its touring nature. The bike gets a 798cc 3-cylinder powerplant churning out 111 PS of maximum power at 10,150 rpm and 83 Nm of peak torque at 7,100 rpm. Most of the torque is available as low as 3,800 rpm with a top speed of 230 km/h.

The bike gets a 6-speed transmission equipped with a bi-directional quick shifter for clutchless gear changes. The bike gets fully adjustable 43 mm Marzocchi upside down forks and Sachs rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of by Brembo 4-piston callipers on 320 mm dual discs up front and a 2-piston calliper on a 220 mm disc in the back.

The bike gets an impressive 21.5-litre fuel tank which compliments its touring abilities, but a low ground clearance of 140 mm will be a little off-putting. The tourer has ABS with rear wheel lift protection and an 8-level traction control system.

The MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce 800 goes up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger XRx, the Ducati Multistrada 950 and BMW's F850 GS and F750 GS.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Auto #MV Agusta #MV Agusta Tourism Veloce 800 #Technology

