KTM 390 Adventure, Jawa, Royal Enfield: Take a look at 2019 bikes line-up

Demand from motorcycle enthusiasts has seen a rise recently prompting manufacturers to come up with more offerings. From retro fanatics, to the outdoorsy adventure tourers, everyone wants something at a smaller capacity so as to be able to enter the segment at a more affordable cost. Here are some of the newest bikes that have come to India and some which are in the line-up.

KTM

The Bajaj owned, Austria based motorcycle company has previously established its foothold in the super moto, super sport and naked sports bikes. With marvels like 1290 Super Duke, RC8 and the all-time favourite, 390 Duke, KTM has garnered a steady and loyal fanbase for itself. Now, acknowledging the attempts of previous KTM owners of taking their bikes off-road, and taking inspiration from their already triumphant Dakar rally prototype, KTM is introducing the next iteration of their trustworthy 373cc single-cylinder engine, the KTM 390 Adventure. While in essence still a Duke at heart, the 390 Adventure is what the name suggests, an ADV bike. Expected to be launched in 2019, the 390 Adventure is KTM’s first entrant in the sub 400cc ADV segment.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki also scaled down their own range of offroaders, bringing in the Versys-X 300. With slipper clutch, a 300cc parallel-twin motor, and long travel suspension the Versys-X 300 is all ready to take on the Indian mountains.

Jawa

Jawa is a Czech motorcycle brand, which had a major say in the Indian motorcycling scene from the early 70s to the late 80s. With their roaring two stroke engines, and rugged street appearance, Jawa left a permanent fondness in the minds of riders of that era. Now in 2018, Jawa was resurrected with the new Jawa and Jawa 42 motorcycles, along with the more powerful bobber, Perak, coming in 2019. Sporting the iconic roadster look of Jawa, the 293cc engine puts out 27.37 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield

A much-needed change in the century old legacy, Royal Enfield finally upped their game with their first parallel-twin motor for two of their latest offerings, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. While the engine is brand new, the motorcycles itself date back to a long while ago, when the Royal Enfield Interceptor wasn't received well. Now, with renewed engineering and promising specs, the Interceptor is set to battle it out in the power cruiser segment.

Emflux

Probably a segment defining move in itself, the highly-anticipated Emflux is set to open its doors to the Indian market, coming up with India’s first fully electric sportsbike. With a claimed range of 200 km in one charge, and a recharge rate of up to 80 percent in one hour, the Emflux One might just be the next launch to take the motorcycling world by storm in 2019.