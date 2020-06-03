App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda drags Hero Electric to court over design infringement

The Japanese company accuses Hero Electric of copying the rear cover, front and rear lamp designs of its Moove electric scooter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Japan’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motor Company has dragged India’s biggest electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric to court over alleged design infringement.

Honda has sought an interim order from the Delhi High Court restraining Hero Electric from manufacturing, selling, exporting, or advertising a scooter model developed by Hero called Dash.

Honda alleges that Dash carries infringement of design of the rear cover, front and rear lamp of its Moove scooter whose design registration was done in December 2014.

“It is alleged that the features of the designs adopted by the defendant in respect of the 'Hero Electric Dash' electric scooter, being manufactured and marketed by the defendant, are, in essence, closely imitative of the aforesaid registered designs of the plaintiff,” Honda stated in the lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by Moneycontrol.

The case was filed on May 22 and a hearing was scheduled for May 29. However, a new date of June 11 has now been provided for the hearing. Messages sent to Hero Electric seeking comments did not elicit any response till the time of publishing this article.

Hero Electric is run by Managing Director Naveen Munjal, who is the cousin of Pawan Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker. Interestingly Hero MotoCorp also has a scooter called Dash but it is powered by a petrol engine and is sold outside of India.

Hero Electric launched the lithium-ion battery-powered Dash electric scooter in August last year, priced at Rs 62,000. The scooter comes with a 48V battery that promises a ride range of 60 km per charge.

Honda does not sell the Moove in India but is the market leader in the scooter segment with a share of more than 50 percent in domestic sales. The company is also trying to get into the electric vehicle space over the next two years following the launch by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

