Here’s how Tata Nexon EV fares against rivals Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV

With Tata gearing up to launch the Nexon EV soon, it is expected that the current fully electric sub-4-metre SUV range will get a prominent competitor.

As there are currently only two cars in the segment, here’s how the three will fare against each other:

The Nexon EV is pitted against British MG ZS EV and Korean Hyundai Kona Electric. It is the latest entrant to this segment, while the Kona was here first. The Nexon EV is smaller than two others in terms of length and wheelbase, but outmatches others in terms of width and height. Overall, the MG ZS EV is the biggest. Kona claims the title of having the longest wheelbase in its segment.

Tata has equipped Nexon EV with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, climate control, connected car technology, a sunroof, climate control, cruise control, drive modes and keyless entry with push-button start. However, it does not get certain features present in Kona Electric, such as powered driver seat, ventilated and heated seats or a wireless charger. The MG ZS EV also misses out on automatic climate control, just as Kona Electric does not get connected car technology.

Safety features in all three cars include a minimum of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and ISOFIX mounts. However, the other two cars apart from the Nexon EV offer side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitor.

Nexon EV gets a 129PS/245Nm making electric motor, which is significantly lesser than the 143PS/353Nm motor of the MG ZS EV or Kona Electric’s 136PS/395Nm making motor. The Nexon EV has a 0-100 kmph time of 9.9 seconds, while the Kona Electric takes only 0.2 seconds lesser. The MG ZS EV does it in 8.5 seconds.

Nexon EV’s fast charging time up to 80 percent is reportedly around 1 hour, which is roughly the same as the other two. It gives an ARAI claimed range of 312 km, while the MG ZS EV goes for 340 km and the Hyundai Kona Electric does 452 km.