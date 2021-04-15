COVID-19 lockdown impact | Tata Motors halts production at Pune plants

On April 13, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced a lockdown notification in the state.

Tata Motors has stopped vehicle manufacturing from its factories in Pune from April 15 and will keep them shut till April 30, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a letter.

“As per Government of Maharashtra orders for handling COVID-19 outbreak, we have stopped vehicle manufacturing since April 15, 2021 up to April 30, 2021. All our employees are advised to stay back at home only,” Tata Motors stated in the letter written to the MIDC police station in Bhosari, Pune.

Tata Motors is the first of the auto companies to have shut down plants in the wake of the order from the Maharashtra government released on April 13. The automaker has sought permission for plying buses for ferrying employees who are part of essential services.

“In order to ensure the security and maintain electricity, water and air line on three shift basis we are calling employees in each shift for managing ‘essential services areas’ i.e dispensary, DG set operation, fire fighting, water supplies, 22Kv substation, security vigilance and effluent treatment plants,” the letter added.

As of April 14, Pune district had the highest number COVID-19 active cases in all of Maharashtra. As per PIB Maharashtra, Pune district had 112,213 active cases and had seen 7887 new cases on April 14. It remained one of the worst affected cities in the country.

Maharashtra houses no less than a dozen automotive plants, including those of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto, Skoda Auto, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Fiat Chrysler, Piaggio Vehicles and Force Motors.

In addition, there are at least six construction equipment producing plants that make cranes, road levellers and excavators, as well as some tractor making units and several auto parts plants that make tyres, windshields, and steering mechanisms to name a few.

On April 13, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced a lockdown notification in the state, which included guidelines for the manufacturing sector. As per the notification manufacturing units can be kept operational but with a reduced workforce.