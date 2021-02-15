Citroen to open 10 ‘La Maison Citroen’ concept dealerships in India; All you need to know

With the Citroen C5 Aircross launch just around the corner, the French manufacturer has started setting up its dealership network. The first showroom in Ahmedabad is just about completed and will be the first of 10 dealerships across the country.

Citroen’s network, La Maison Citroen, which means ‘home of Citroen’ in French, was a concept first showcased in Paris in 2017. Now present in over 100 locations around the world, Citroen plans to bring the same concept to India as well starting with Ahmedabad.

The concept for La Maison Citroen revolves around warm earthy tones, wood and bright highlights to create a comfortable environment for customers. Detailed configurators allow the showroom to be scaled up and down depending on the requirement and space available.

In India, the showrooms will feature glass facades and large vertical screens to attract potential customers. On the inside, there will be a vintage Citroen car, the display cars as well as a 3D configurator. Highlights of the showroom however are a virtual museum and the Citroënist Café.

The first Citroen that comes to India, the C5 Aircross has already made its debut. Prices are expected to be upwards of Rs 30 lakh competing with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. It will be powered by a 2-litre 180PS diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic and will be available in two variants – Feel and Shine.

Citroen is planning to start with the opening of 10 showrooms – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune and Gurgaon.