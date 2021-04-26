MARKET NEWS

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh

The Suzuki Hayabusa has legendary status ever since its launch back in 1999. The bike was discontinued in India only recently but has returned with the new generation.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
The Suzuki Hayabusa sports a number of changes, both technologically as well as aesthetically

Suzuki has launched the 2021 Hayabusa in India at Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and as expected, as part of the new generation it gets a lot of updates.

In terms of design, while the overall egg-shaped silhouette remains, the lines are now sharper with a pointy headlamp and tail section. The DRLs have been integrated into the turn indicators, which themselves take on a new shape.

The majority and most important changes; however, are under the hood, in a manner of speaking. The powertrain is the same 1,340cc inline four-cylinder engine, but it has been tuned to now churn out 190 PS and 150 Nm. Sure, these numbers are lower than the last-gen bike, but Suzuki claims this is the ‘quickest Hayabusa ever’. It may have something to do with the torque deliver and the number of electronic aids on offer.

Speaking of which, the Hayabusa now comes with ride-by-wire tech, three power modes, a new six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, 10 levels of traction control, 10 levels of anti-wheelie control, launch control, cruise control and hill-hold.

The new ‘busa also gets a new instrument cluster with two analogue dials flanking a TFT display on each side. While the analogue dials report information such as speed, tach, odo and fuel, the digital dash allows you to navigate the menus for customising your ride experience.

Bookings for the new Suzuki Hayabusa can only be made online currently due to the COVID-19 restrictions for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. In terms of competition, the Hayabusa very directly rivals the Kawasaki ZX-14R, but that is no longer on sale in India.
