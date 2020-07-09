Asus ROG Phone III with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC launching on July 22

Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform on July 8. The latest SoC from the chip-maker is custom-built for enhanced mobile gaming performance. We also got confirmation of two gaming phones that will be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship chip. One of which is the Asus ROG Phone III.

Now, the ROG Phone III has got an official launch date in India. Asus upcoming gaming smartphone will arrive in the country on July 22. A teaser page for the ROG Phone 3 is already live on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The phone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart with the launch event scheduled to take place on July 22 at 8:15 pm. The event will be streamed on Asus India’s YouTube handle. No other details about the ROG Phone 3 have been revealed yet, but the phone has previously shown up on TENAA revealing several details.

The most noticeable design change on the ROG Phone 3 is the addition of a third rear camera. For comparison, the ROG Phone 2 only featured primary and ultrawide cameras on the back. The ROG Phone III is also expected to get a camera update in the form of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, up from the 48-megapixel shooter on its predecessor.

Asus’ newest gaming phone will also get a 6.59-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) with the aid of the 5G modem. It will also pack a 5,800 mAh battery and run on Android 10. At least on variant could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can expect to see more details of the ROG Phone 3 emerge in the days building up to the launch.