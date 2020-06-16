Asus ROG Phone 3 appears on TENAA and AnTuTu, may be the world's fastest phone yet

The Asus ROG Phone II arrived with quite a few first on the display, chipset, and battery fronts. Additionally, the ROG Phone 2’s competitive pricing helped it succeed where the first ROG phone failed. Now, it looks like we have got the first concrete information about the next ROG Phone.

The ROG Phone III seems to have popped up on Chinese certification website TENAA, revealing quite a few details about the device, including its design. The TENAA listing reveals several specifications of the device, including a 6.59-inch display, 5,800 mAh battery and a triple-camera setup on the back. The TENAA listing also suggests that the phone will have a single selfie camera housed in the top bezel.

If the TENAA listing is accurate, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will look no different from its predecessor. The ROG Phone III is expected to get a 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. Moreover, the phone will opt for a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The selfie shooter is expected to use a 13-megapixel sensor.

A top-end ROG Phone 3 model with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 16GB of RAM was also spotted on AnTuTu. The phone managed a score of 646310 points in the benchmarking app, which is the highest recorded score for a smartphone. For comparison, the Oppo Find X2 Pro held the previous highest AnTuTu score of any Snapdragon 865-powered device at 604123 points.

AnTuTu attributed the ROG Phone III’s higher score to a combination of an overclocked Snapdragon 865 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The chipset’s high-performance core clocked in at 3.09GHz, which is much higher than the usual 2.84GHz. This increase in clock speed can be attributed to a significantly improved liquid cooling system.

