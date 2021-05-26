Apple Mac mini M1X renders leaked ahead of WWDC 2021

Image courtesy: Jon Prosser

Apple Mac mini M1X design renders have leaked ahead of WWDC 2021. According to the leaked renders, the Mac mini M1X is getting a major design overhaul.

Last year, Apple had updated the Mac mini’s internals with a powerful M1 chip, but did not make any changes to its design.

The new Mac mini render images leaked by tipster Jon Prosser reveal that the compact desktop machine is getting smaller in size. It will continue to have multiple ports. These include four Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port alongside the HDMI port. Prosser further claims that Apple will launch the Mac mini M1X with the same magnetic power connection found on the 24-inch iMac M1.

All the hardware will be packed inside a smaller shell. Prosser claims that Apple will use some kind of plexiglass-like material on top of the aluminium casing. The company is also reportedly testing two-tone colour options for the M1X Mac mini.

He further reiterated a Bloomberg report that revealed some details around the internals. The upcoming Mac mini will have a 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. It will support up to 64GB of RAM and have 16 or 32 graphics core.