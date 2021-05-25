WWDC 2021 on June 7: New MacBook Pro rumoured to launch at upcoming Apple event

Apple has announced that its upcoming annual developer Apple event will continue until June 11

WWDC 2021 kicks off on June 7. The company has announced that its upcoming annual developer Apple event will continue until June 11. Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation software like iOS 15, iPad OS 15, macOS 12, etc. The company could also unveil a new MacBook Pro and some more hardware products alongside.

Apple has released the complete WWDC 2021 schedule ahead of the annual event. The iPhone 12 maker will unveil new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. The event kicks off at 10.00 am PDT or 10.30 pm IST. Viewers can stream the WWDC 2021 Apple event directly via Apple’s official website or YouTube channel. The same can be streamed via the Apple Developer app or the Apple TV app.

WWDC 2021 will provide access to Apple engineers and designers so developers can learn about the latest tools and technologies to help them create the next generation of apps. The company is also introducing Pavilions, which is a new way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic.

What else to expect from WWDC 2021

Apart from the software part, Apple could unveil a new MacBook Pro and other hardware products at the WWDC 2021. A recent Bloomberg report claimed that Apple will unveil a new MacBook Pro with a redesigned chassis and a new chip during the summer of 2021.