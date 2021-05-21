Apple MacBook Pro with custom chips, MacBook Air launch slated for later this year

he upcoming MacBook Pro will come in two sizes in an all-new design and custom chips.

Apple WWDC 2021 is a few days away. Ahead of the annual developer Apple event, some key details of the upcoming MacBook Pro and other Mac products have leaked online. According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in two sizes in an all-new design and custom chips. The Mac Pro is also on its way for launch early next year.

Apple is rumoured to launch new mini-LED MacBook Pro models later this year. Previous reports suggested that the upcoming Pro MacBook models will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Bloomberg’s new report now claims Apple will launch the MacBook Pro 2021 with some design changes. The lower-end 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro is codenamed J314, whereas the 16-inch variant is codenamed J316. The report claims that both models will come with a redesigned chassis and magnetic charging.

Bloomberg reiterated previous reports claiming that the new MacBook Pro model will have more ports. It said the right side of the MacBook Pro has an HDMI port, and an SD card reader slot. The upcoming MacBook Pro models will have three USB Type-C ports as opposed to four on the current generation. Two out of the three Type-C ports will be placed on the left edge. The report also reveals that MagSafe is making a comeback on the MacBook, with the slot located on the left side of the machine.

Apple will also launch the two variants with two different chips codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. In comparison, the M1 chip comes with four performance and four efficiency cores. It also has eight graphics cores.

The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip.

Apple is also working on the 2021 MacBook Air with a new chip codenamed Stalen. The chip has the same number of computing cores as the M1 but will run faster. A recent leak suggests that the 2021 MacBook Air will get new iMac-like colour options.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also revealed some key Mac Pro specifications coming early next year. The 2022 Mac Pro will get two different processors that are either twice or four times as powerful as the new high-end MacBook Pro chip. These two chips, codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, will feature up to 20 or 40 computing core variations. They are also likely to include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics.