Apple iMac 2021 powered by M1-chipset, new 24-inch 4K display launched: Check price, specs, availability

The new iMacs are more colourful and more powerful than before

The new iMac's are here and they are slimmer, more powerful and colourful than ever before. The prices start at Rs 1,19,900 for the entry level model with a 8-core M1 CPU and 7-core GPU.

M1, now at the heart of an iMac

Apple's M1 chip has already proven itself in the MacBook Pro and now has officially made its way to the iMac. Apple says that the smaller chip size allowed them to make the new iMac's slimmer with a chassis that is just 11.5 millimetres thin.

“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac," said Apple's Greg Joswiak and he is right. The new iMac's are 50 percent faster than the last generation and have an overall 70 percent increase in CPU power.

The more power efficient M1 also allows Apple to replace traditional cooling system with just two fans making it the quietest iMac yet.