MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple iMac 2021 powered by M1-chipset, new 24-inch 4K display launched: Check price, specs, availability

Apple iMac 2021 comes in basic variant with 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 256GB of internal storage, mid-level variant with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU variant, 256GB of internal storage and top end variant with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 12:36 AM IST
The new iMacs are more colourful and more powerful than before

The new iMacs are more colourful and more powerful than before


The new iMac's are here and they are slimmer, more powerful and colourful than ever before. The prices start at Rs 1,19,900 for the entry level model with a 8-core M1 CPU and 7-core GPU.


M1, now at the heart of an iMac


Apple's M1 chip has already proven itself in the MacBook Pro and now has officially made its way to the iMac. Apple says that the smaller chip size allowed them to make the new iMac's slimmer with a chassis that is just 11.5 millimetres thin.


“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac," said Apple's Greg Joswiak and he is right. The new iMac's are 50 percent faster than the last generation and have an overall 70 percent increase in CPU power.


The more power efficient M1 also allows Apple to replace traditional cooling system with just two fans making it the quietest iMac yet.







The GPU is up to 50 percent faster than the discrete graphics available on the previous 21.5-inch iMac.


The new 16-core neural engine offers up to 3x faster machine learning capabilities. As with all M1 powered Macs, you can run iPad and iPhone apps directly on your iMac.


A new 4.5K retina display 


The 4.5K (4608*1152) resolution retina display has 500 nits of brightness and delivers 11.3 million pixels with over a billion colours. Apple claims that this the best display on an iMac yet making for a vibrant and detail rich viewing experience.


This new display also features True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the colour temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience.


1080p FaceTime Camera


On top of the display is the new 1080p FaceTime HD camera that is paired with a studio-quality three-microphone array for clearer calls and voice recordings.


The mics have been positioned to reduce feedback and use directional beamforming to filter out background noise and amplify the users voice for better calling experience.


There is also a new six-speaker sound system, with two pairs of woofers side by side and a high performance tweeter. Apple says the new speaker system can produce "a massive sound stage with strong, articulate bass and crystal-clear mids and highs."


TouchID comes to the Mac with a new Magic Keyboard


The magic keyboard has gotten a facelift as well with aluminium enclosures that are colour-matched to the iMac. More importantly, it introduces TouchID to the iMac and uses a dedicated Secure Enclave within the M1 chip to keep user data private.


TouchID also enables fast user-switching or payments with Apple Pay.


Besides these, the iMac has support for up to 6K displays, WiFi 6, four USB-C ports out of which two are Thunderbolt for faster speeds and has a smaller power brick with an ethernet port to keep the desktop clutter free.


Pricing


The 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB unified memory costs Rs 1,19,900. It comes with a Magic Keyboard (without TouchID).


The 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU variant with 256GB of internal storage, 8GB unified memory, Gigabit Ethernet and Magic keyboard with TouchID will cost you Rs 1,39,900.


The top end variant with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB of internal storage, Gigabit Ethernet and Magic Keyboard with TouchID will set you back Rs 1,59,900.






Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #desktops #iMac #Mac
first published: Apr 21, 2021 12:36 am

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.