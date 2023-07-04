Amazon's Prime Day Sale starts July 15 and offers big discounts on popular smartphones

Amazon branded devices such as the Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Echo Dot along with Kindle 4G will also see heavy discounts. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon's Prime Day Sale for Amazon Prime members will go live on July 15 and will end on July 16. The two-day special sale will see tons of discounts on consumer electronics.

Some of the smartphones that are expected to see a price drop are the Realme Narzo N53, which will likely see a drop in price from its usual Rs 8,999 sticker MRP.

Another phone that will see a discount is the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which should see a decent step down from its usual Rs 19,999 price point. There will be bank offers and exchange offers as well.

The Redmi K50i 5G already makes a solid case for itself at Rs 23,999 but expect that price to lower a little during the sale.

The iQOO 11 is a solid in-between between mid-range and high-end at Rs 54,999 but expect to see discounts up to Rs 49,000.

The iPhone 14 is still the standard bearer for a premium smartphone experience, till the iPhone 15 is released that is. The base variant of the line-up currently costs Rs 66,999 but expect the prices to go down to as much as Rs 60,000 during the sale.

Besides these, Amazon-branded devices such as the Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Echo Dot along with Kindle 4G will also see heavy discounts.

The Echo Dot will be available for Rs 2,399 during the sale. The Fire TV Stick will retail for Rs 2,199 and the Kindle 4G will cost you Rs 7,999.