What to watch on Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms in July

Rasika Dugal heads the cast of the seven-episode supernatural thriller series Adhura, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 7.

With the monsoon season on us, it’s the perfect time to cosy up on the sofa and go on a binge-watching spree. Here’s what July 2023 has in store for you on Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Lionsgate Play, MX Player and more. Check out our list of shows, films and documentaries to watch out for:

Ishq Next Door, Jio Cinema July 3

This romantic comedy drama series directed by Akhilesh Vats, has Abhay Mahajan and Natasha Bharadwaj in lead roles. A love triangle, the story is about a guy falling in love with a girl next door and then her ex-boyfriend comes back, and complications arise.

Wham! Netflix July 5

This documentary traces the journey of best friends and still teenagers George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as they set out to conquer the world in 1982 and go on to become global superstars. With never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews, trials of being a closeted gay person, this is a much-awaited show that has a lot in store for music fans.

The Out-Laws, Netflix July 7

Starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Poorna Jagannathan, this crime comedy directed by Tyler Spindel, is about how a bank manager becomes a part of a robbery orchestrated by his would-be parents-in-law during his wedding week.

Adhura, Prime Video, July 7

Rasika Dugal, heads the cast of this seven-episode supernatural thriller series that also has Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora and Poojan Chhabra. Co-directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, it is about a slew of supernatural incidents that leave students and staff of a prestigious boarding school spooked.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, Prime Video, July 7

Justina Machado as Dolores Roach returns from prison to her neighbourhood after 16 years. In order to earn money she lives with a stoner friend and begins to work as a masseuse. When a man tries to take advantage of her during a massage session, she accidentally ends up killing him and then her fight to stay away from prison once more begins.

Fatal Seduction, Netflix July 7

A thriller-drama series, with tragedy and betrayal, this one is about a married professor and her affair with a younger man and what all that eventually leads to.

Survival Of The Thickest, Netflix July 13

This comedy drama series is based on a book about a recently single plus sized woman who wants to find happiness on her own terms and seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love.

Bird Box Barcelona, Netflix, July 14

If you’ve liked the 2018 Sandra Bullock starrer series Bird Box, then you will love this one too. The mysterious force is back and so are people who want to forcibly remove your blindfold and thereby invite death. The show is about the journey of a group of people who are trying to escape while they have to deal with all this.

College Romance Final Season, Sony Liv July 14

This popular show on student life starring Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap is back with its fourth and final season and sees the characters grow up and take real decisions.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Prime Video July 14

This season begins with Belly and Conrad going strong but she isn’t sure if summer this season will be the same with Susannah’s cancer, Jeremiah’s attention, and an unexpected visitor threatening the future of the beloved house.