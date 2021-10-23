MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

AirPods Pro 2 design renders leaked following AirPods 3 launch

AirPods Pro 2 is expected to launch in Q2 of 2022.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

AirPods Pro 2 design images have leaked again. The new AirPods Pro design images suggest that Apple will stick to the original design, which is contrary to previous reports. The AirPods Pro charging case, however, will get some major design changes.

According to an unverified source of MacRumors, the AirPods Pro 2 will sport the same design as the original AirPods Pro. It will have a stem with the earbuds sporting silicone ear tips. This is contrary to previous rumours, which claimed that Apple will ditch the stem on the AirPods Pro next year and launch it with a rounded design, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, MacRumors’ source claims otherwise.

The images reveal that there is no optical sensor towards the underside of the earbuds. The report states that Apple might have switched to a skin-detect sensor on the Pro model, similar to the AirPods 3.

The case is getting many new additions. The most noticeable change is the introduction of the speaker holes at the bottom. The source claims that Apple will introduce a new Find My feature in iOS 16, wherein users can search for their lost charging case by playing a sound. The charging case also has a metal loop at the side for attaching a strap.

According to previous reports, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will sport a circular design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, etc. A compact design is also said to be introducing more challenges in integrating ANC, wireless antennas, microphones, and other components.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple
first published: Oct 23, 2021 11:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.