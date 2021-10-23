AirPods Pro 2 design renders leaked following AirPods 3 launch

AirPods Pro 2 design images have leaked again. The new AirPods Pro design images suggest that Apple will stick to the original design, which is contrary to previous reports. The AirPods Pro charging case, however, will get some major design changes.

According to an unverified source of MacRumors, the AirPods Pro 2 will sport the same design as the original AirPods Pro. It will have a stem with the earbuds sporting silicone ear tips. This is contrary to previous rumours, which claimed that Apple will ditch the stem on the AirPods Pro next year and launch it with a rounded design, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, MacRumors’ source claims otherwise.

The images reveal that there is no optical sensor towards the underside of the earbuds. The report states that Apple might have switched to a skin-detect sensor on the Pro model, similar to the AirPods 3.

The case is getting many new additions. The most noticeable change is the introduction of the speaker holes at the bottom. The source claims that Apple will introduce a new Find My feature in iOS 16, wherein users can search for their lost charging case by playing a sound. The charging case also has a metal loop at the side for attaching a strap.