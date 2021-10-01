AirPods free for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini buyers on Apple India Online Store

Apple iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The new iPhone comes with the same price tag as last year’s iPhone 12 but doubles up for the storage to 128GB. With the launch of the new iPhone, Apple has also reduced the price of iPhone 12 in India. To make the deal sweeter, the United States-based technology giant is also offering free AirPods this festive season.

Apple has announced a new festive offer for its consumers in India. Users who buy an iPhone 12 from Apple India Online Store will get AirPods for free. The offer is also said on the purchase of the smaller iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini. The Apple India website states that this offer goes live on October 7.

Users will also get to choose to upgrade to the AirPods with wireless charging case or even the top-end AirPods Pro by paying the difference amount. Details about the additional sum will be unveiled on October 7 - when the offer goes live.

The iPhone 12 price in India was slashed following the iPhone 13 series launch in India. The standard iPhone 12, which was launched for Rs 79,900, is now available for Rs 65,900 on the Apple India website. Users get 64GB of internal storage for the price. The price cut is also extended to the 128GB and 256GB models, which are now available in India for Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900. It is available for purchase in all six colours - Black, White, Blue, Purple, Green and Product Red.

Also check: iPhone 13 launched in India

In comparison, the iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB variant. It is also available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 mini price in India, in comparison, starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage option. There is also a 256GB and a 512GB storage option. The iPhone 13 mini India price for these two configurations is set at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.