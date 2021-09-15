MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 12 price in India drops after iPhone 13 launch event

As per the revised pricing on the Apple India Online Store, the iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB model.

Pranav Hegde
September 15, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

iPhone 13 price in India has been announced. The new iPhone 13 series launched at the Apple event on September 14 comes in four different models and starts at Rs 69,900 in India. This also means that Apple has officially reduced the iPhone 12 price in India following the iPhone 13 launch event.

iPhone 12 price in India 

As per the revised pricing on the Apple India Online Store, the iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB model. It is also available in 128GB and 256GB options priced at Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900. It is available for purchase in all six colours - Black, White, Blue, Purple, Green and Product Red.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. The new iPhone goes on sale starting September 24, with pre-orders starting at 5.30 pm on September 17.

Close

iPhone 12 mini price in India

The iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB variant. It is also available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively. 

The iPhone 13 mini price in India, in comparison, starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage option. There is also a 256GB and a 512GB storage option. The iPhone 13 mini India price for these two configurations is set at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. It comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India following the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max launch in India. However, the two previous-generation iPhone models continue to be available on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone 12 #iPhone 13
first published: Sep 15, 2021 09:00 am

