iPhone 13 India price, sale date announced; iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 13 India price and availability details have been announced. The new iPhone 13 series launched at the California Streaming Apple event comes with an upgraded A15 processor and longer battery life. Apple has also announced the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India.

Apple iPhone 13 series India price and availability details

iPhone 13 comes in three storage options. The base iPhone 13 128GB price in India is set at Rs 79,900. Apple has also launched the iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage options in India. The iPhone 13 price in India for the 256GB storage variant is set at Rs 89,900, whereas the 512GB can be bought for Rs Rs 1,09,900.

The phone comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. It goes on sale from September 24, with pre-orders starting at 5.30 pm on September 17.

iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage option. There is also a 256GB and a 512GB storage option. The iPhone 13 mini India price for these two configurations is set at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

The compact iPhone comes in five colours -pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. iPhone 13 mini sale in India starts from September 24, with pre-orders starting at 5.30 pm on September 17.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage option. Apple has also announced the pricing details of the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max models. These three variants will be available for Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

The top-end iPhone 13 series model comes in four colours - Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 13 Pro Max sale in India starts from September 24, with pre-orders starting at 5.30 pm on September 17.

Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple has launched the device in four storage options as well. The iPhone 13 Pro price in India for the base 128GB option is set at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max models are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900.

It also comes in four colours - Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue. The iPhone 13 Pro sale in India starts on September 24, with pre-orders starting at 5.30 pm on September 17.