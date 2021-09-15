iPhone 13 Pro launched alongside iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 at Apple event: Check price, specifications here

iPhone 13 Pro launched at the California Streaming Apple event is one of the two premium iPhone models under the iPhone 13 series. The company’s latest “Pro” iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a faster Apple A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 Pro price, specifications and other details are as follows.

iPhone 13 Pro price in India

The iPhone 13 Pro price in India for the base 128GB option is set at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max models are priced at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro price in the US starts at $999 (roughly Rs 73,500) for the base 128GB storage option. It comes in four colours - Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue and Bronze. The iPhone 13 Pro sale in India starts on September 24, with pre-orders kicking off on September 17 at 5.30 pm.

iPhone 13 Pro specifications

The iPhone 13 Pro shares the same screen size of 6.1-inch as the vanilla iPhone 13. However, it has a better Super Retina XDR display with better brightness and contrast levels. The smaller notch houses the 12MP TrueDepth camera and the Face ID sensor. The highlight feature of the new iPhone 13 Pro display is support for a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Apple calls is ProMotion Display. The refresh rate switches between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the on-screen content. The iPhone 13 Pro also comes with support for an Always-On Display, a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR.

The iPhone 13 Pro camera setup includes three 12MP sensors. It has a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.6. The second 12MP camera is an ultrawide sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. Lastly, there is a 12MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and an f/2.2 aperture. The primary and telephoto camera comes with support for image stabilisation. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, 4k30FPS ProRes video, shooting up to 4K60FPS HDR with Dolby Vision, etc.

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 Pro features a 5nm A15 processor. This processor is claimed to offer up to 50 per cent GPU performance improvements. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 Pro comes in four storage options -128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The new iPhone packs a bigger battery. It is claimed to offer 1.5 hours more battery than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 13 series is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. It comes with iOS 15 out of the box.