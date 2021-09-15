MARKET NEWS

iPhone 13 Pro Max price, specs announced at 'California Streaming' Apple event

At the California Streaming event, Apple also announced the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 alongside the Pro Max model.

Pranav Hegde
September 15, 2021 / 12:28 AM IST

iPhone 13 Pro Max price and specifications have been announced at the Apple event 2021. The top-end iPhone 13 series smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch screen and comes with improved camera sensors on the back. At the California Streaming Apple event, the company also announced the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 alongside the Pro Max model. 

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage option. Apple has also announced the pricing details of the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max models. These three variants will be available for Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. It comes in four colours -Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue and Bronze.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price in the US starts at $1,099. Customers in India, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT or 5.30 PM IST on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications 

iPhone 13 Pro Max launched at the Apple event comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The screen has a smaller notch on top that houses the 12MP TrueDepth front camera and the Face ID sensor. The highlight feature of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max display is support for a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Apple calls it ProMotion Display. The refresh rate switches between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the on-screen content. The iPhone 13 Pro Max also comes with support for an Always-On Display, HDR, up to 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers an A15 chip, which according to Apple is the fastest mobile processor. It comes with an improved performance of up to 50 per cent.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max camera has three sensors on the back alongside the LiDAR sensor. There is a 12MP main camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift stabilisation. It also comes with an improved 12MP ultrawide lens that has an f/1.8 aperture. Lastly, there is a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, 4k30FPS ProRes video, shooting up to 4K60FPS HDR with Dolby Vision, etc.

The new iPhone packs a bigger battery. It is claimed to offer 2.5 hours more battery than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 series is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. It comes with iOS 15 out of the box.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone 13 #smartphones
first published: Sep 15, 2021 12:07 am

